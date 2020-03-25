NFL aiming to virtually involve prospects in 2020 draft

The NFL, like the rest of the world, is in uncharted territory as the current COVID-19 pandemic affects the people around the world.

The 2020 NFL Draft, though, will still go on -- it's just going to take place in a much different format. With social distancing among the most important measures everyone can take in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, the league can't hold the draft as a traditional public gathering. For the fans watching from home, the league is working on ways to deliver the best experience for those who support the game, and for the prospects who will be part of the draft for their first and only time.

The NFL will be reaching out to top prospects this week to participate in the draft set for April 23-25, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. In a letter to agents obtained by NFL Media, the league said it is working on a virtual solution that will incorporate prospects in the broadcast from their locations. Additionally, current players and NFL legends are also expected to be part of the three-day event, Rapoport added.

Players won't be able to cross the same stage in front of cheering fans and flashbulbs and hug NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, but the league is still attempting to make this a special, once-in-a-lifetime experience for them. What that might entail remains to be seen.