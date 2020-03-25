Former Bills LB great Mike Stratton passes away at 78

Mike Stratton, one of the best linebackers in Bills history, passed away Wednesday from heart complications at age 78, the team announced.

He was named to the American Football League all-time second-team after a 12-year pro football career in which he was selected to three All-Pro teams. Stratton won back-to-back AFL titles with the Bills, delivering what's affectionately known as the "hit heard round the world" on the San Diego Chargers' Keith Lincoln in the 1964 AFL Championship Game.

The Bills drafted Stratton out of Tennessee in 1962. He intercepted six passes as a rookie before earning six consecutive all-star nods. He's a member of the Bills Wall of Fame and and was included on the 25th and 50th anniversary teams.

Stratton played his final season in 1973 with the Chargers, where he intercepted three more passes to give him 21 for his career.