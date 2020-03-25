Saints ink Janoris Jenkins to 2-year, $16.75M extension

Janoris Jenkins played three games with New Orleans last season, including playoffs. The Saints wanted the option to keep him around for a few more years.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the Saints signed the cornerback to a two-year extension worth $16.75 million based on new money, per a source informed of the deal.

Jenkins had one year left on his previous deal. He's now under contract in New Orleans for three years, $27 million overall with $10.2 million guaranteed, all in 2020, Rapoport added.

Set to have a large cap number this season, the Saints chose to extend Jenkins, keeping him on the fold for additional years while lowering his salary-cap figure free up much-need space.

New Orleans claimed Jenkins on waivers late last season after he was cut by the New York Giants for using a slur on Twitter.

When at his best, the 31-year-old can be a lockdown cover man. His play slipped last season in New York, but in New Orleans, he's in a much better situation to bounce back. Paired with Marshon Lattimore at the other corner spot, and Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins at safety, the Saints secondary is set to help make another playoff run.