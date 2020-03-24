No plans to postpone upcoming 2020 NFL Draft

During a conference all on Tuesday, multiple NFL general managers argued in favor of delaying the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but there is currently no consideration at the league level of postponing it, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

ESPN first reported the news.

With the draft scheduled to run from April 23-25, concerned general managers argued that there were major concerns regarding the information-gathering process and logistics as the usual process has been hugely compromised by changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, the NFL instructed all clubs to halt pre-draft visits to facilities on March 13.

On Monday, all NFL-related physicals were indefinitely discontinued; thus no free agents of draft prospects will be examined until it was deemed the coronavirus crisis had passed.

Late Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell sent out a statement announcing that all 32 team facilities would be closed beginning Wednesday.

On March 16, it was announced that the 2020 draft would proceed as scheduled and would be televised, but the annual selection process would no longer include public events in Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.