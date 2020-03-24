NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: FA Winners and Losers

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are back during the quarantine to record a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo starts out with the big news of late, including Cam Newton being released by the Panthers and the Falcons signing Todd Gurley (2:34). Next, the guys talk about the winners, losers and the pushes of free agents that joined new teams (15:30). Finally, the group rounds out the show with shows or movies they've been watching during the quarantine (33:50).

