Roundup: Giants, Saints sign former XFL standouts

A number of XFL players continue to find new homes in the NFL.

Defensive back Dravon Askew-Henry didn't have to move far, leaving the New York Guardians to sign a two-year deal with the New York Giants, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport via an informed source.

Rapoport added that Askew-Henry, who is a cousin of retired defensive juggernaut Darrelle Revis, is expected to compete for a nickel role in first-year defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's system.

Former Houston Roughnecks cornerback Deatrick Nichols also decided to test the NFL waters after signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints. The team announced the move.

Elsewhere around the NFL on Tuesday:

» The Carolina Panthers officially announced that they have released quarterback Cam Newton.

Following the news of the big subtraction, Carolina made a big addition to its re-shaping offense, locking down former Jets receiver Robby Anderson on a two-year worth $20 million with $12M in Year 1, Rapoport reported.

» Denver Broncos star pass rusher Bradley Chubb (partially torn ACL) is on track to make his return for the start of training camp, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

Palmer said that Chubb, who suffered the injury in Week 4, is working out at the team facility alone with the same one trainer daily, in an effort to ensure there are no setbacks and stay safe given the health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

» Former Patriots receiver Phillip Dorsett is signing a one-year, $1.05 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, Rapoport reported per an informed source.

» Free-agent running back Peyton Barber intends to sign with the Washington Redskins on a two-year deal worth $3 million with $600K guaranteed, per Rapoport. The former Bucs starter joins a crowded RB room that includes Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, J.D. McKissic, Bryce Love and Josh Ferguson.

» The Los Angeles Chargers are signing former Bengals linebacker Nick Vigil to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero per an informed source.

» Free-agent cornerback Rashaan Melvin is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year deal worth $2.25 million, per Rapoport via Melvin's agent, Drew Rosenhaus. The team later announced the move.

» The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed safety Andrew Adams and defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches, the team announced.

» The San Francisco 49ers are signing former Chargers receiver Travis Benjamin, a source told Rapoport. He added that Benjamin's deal is for one year and is worth up to $2 million.

» The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms with offensive lineman Max Garcia and safety Charles Washington on one-year contracts, the team announced.

» The Detroit Lions have re-signed offensive lineman Oday Aboushi.