How did Rams players and legends react to new logo?

The Rams' new logo elicited a reaction from just about every Twitter user alive.

But what did Rams players think about Monday's big reveal?

They saw the swooping L.A. logo and the Ram head, too. They saw the switch to "Ram Royal" and "Sol." And while a full uniform release is still in the works, they're feeling pretty positive about the new aesthetic.

Just ask wideout Cooper Kupp, who's already jonesing for some new merch:

Or safety John Johnson III, who couldn't wait to show off his new gear:

QB Jared Goff offered up his scalding hot take:

Rams legend Torry Holt went right to his profile settings when he saw the new logo:

While fellow Rams alumnus Steven Jackson went fell meta in his breakdown:

There's a hint of a spiral pass, crashing waves, and sunny days... Long as the Ram horns stays on the helmet weâre good.



â Steven Jackson (@sj39) March 23, 2020

Put it all together and punter Johnny Hekker can't wait for what's next: