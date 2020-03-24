How did Rams players and legends react to new logo?

The Rams' new logo elicited a reaction from just about every Twitter user alive.
But what did Rams players think about Monday's big reveal?
They saw the swooping L.A. logo and the Ram head, too. They saw the switch to "Ram Royal" and "Sol." And while a full uniform release is still in the works, they're feeling pretty positive about the new aesthetic.
Just ask wideout Cooper Kupp, who's already jonesing for some new merch:
Letâs go!!! I need a hoodie ASAP. @RamsNFL https://t.co/FYVU3DXJXhâ Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) March 23, 2020
Or safety John Johnson III, who couldn't wait to show off his new gear:
@RamsNFL you know JJ had to get the drip firstï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/FQpN0guiq8â John Johnson III (@iamjohnthethird) March 23, 2020
QB Jared Goff offered up his scalding hot take:
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/2GNCjNUmuxâ Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) March 23, 2020
Rams legend Torry Holt went right to his profile settings when he saw the new logo:
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/BSxhPYGkNtâ Torry Holt (@BigGame81) March 23, 2020
While fellow Rams alumnus Steven Jackson went fell meta in his breakdown:
There's a hint of a spiral pass, crashing waves, and sunny days... Long as the Ram horns stays on the helmet weâre good.â Steven Jackson (@sj39) March 23, 2020
I think the new Rams outerwear will be ï¿½ï¿½ @RamsNFL https://t.co/OXMRawJZcZ
Put it all together and punter Johnny Hekker can't wait for what's next:
I can dig it!!! Now time to set a countdown clock for the new uniforms! https://t.co/PVfYcgNJNgâ Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) March 23, 2020