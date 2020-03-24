Charley Casserly's 2020 NFL mock draft 2.0: 49ers nab WR Lamb

How has the free agency frenzy -- with its accompanying raft of trades -- impacted the 2020 NFL Draft? That's the task I was presented with in my second mock of this year.

Everyone knows wide receiver is one of this class' biggest areas of strength. And per usual, quarterbacks are driving plenty of draft discussion. But one position that really has my attention? Offensive tackle. This is a very talented group, as you can see below: I have four OTs coming off the board within the first 14 picks and six total in the first round. The big question is: In what order will these hulking edge blockers come off the board? Check out my forecast at this moment, less than a month away from draft weekend.

PICK 1 Joe Burrow - QB School: LSU | Year: Senior (RS)



The Bengals, going all the way back to the Paul Brown days, have always believed in the need for a franchise quarterback. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner becomes the centerpiece in Cincinnati.

PICK 2 Chase Young - Edge School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



The best player in the draft is the perfect pick for the Redskins, who are transitioning to a 4-3 defense under Ron Rivera. With longtime stalwart Ryan Kerrigan set to hit free agency after the 2020 season, Young joins Montez Sweat to give Washington a potent pair of pass-rushing bookends for years to come.

PICK 3 Jeff Okudah - CB School: Ohio State | Year: Junior



In the wake of the Darius Slay trade, the Lions pounce on the best cornerback in this class, slotting him across from free-agent signee Desmond Trufant.

PICK 4 Mekhi Becton - OT School: Louisville | Year: Junior



The G-Men need to protect second-year signal-caller Daniel Jones, though I won't be surprised if Alabama OT Jedrick Wills is the pick instead.

PICK 5 Tua Tagovailoa - QB School: Alabama | Year: Junior



With a clean bill of health, Tua would be a top-five pick in any draft. That said, he continues to clear medical hurdles on that hip, so it's no guarantee he even makes it to this slot. Do the Fins have to trade up to make sure they get him, or would they also be content with Justin Herbert?

PICK 6 Justin Herbert - QB School: Oregon | Year: Senior



The Philip Rivers era is over, with Tyrod Taylor topping the QB depth chart at the moment. Could Taylor be a bridge to Herbert? Would Tom Telesco, Anthony Lynn and Co. try to trade up for Tagovailoa? Might they instead snag an offensive tackle to place opposite free-agent acquisition Bryan Bulaga?

PICK 7 Derrick Brown - DT School: Auburn | Year: Senior



This defense has been ravaged by free agency and the retirement of five-time first-team All-Pro Luke Kuechly. Brown gives Carolina a stout building block up front.

PICK 8 Javon Kinlaw - DT School: South Carolina | Year: Senior



The need for a stud defensive lineman overrides the O-line issue, partially because Kyler Murray allows Arizona's offense to function without top-tier protection.

PICK 9 Isaiah Simmons - S/LB School: Clemson | Year: Junior (RS)



He starts at safety and can play multiple positions on passing downs, including nickel linebacker and possibly even nickel corner. Yep, Simmons is a rare athlete, to say the least.

PICK 10 Andrew Thomas - OT School: Georgia | Year: Junior



With big-ticket free-agent signee Jack Conklin at right tackle and Thomas manning the blind side, the Browns would have a pair of bookends to protect 2018's No. 1 overall pick, Baker Mayfield, in the quarterback's pivotal third year.

PICK 11 Jedrick Wills - OT School: Alabama | Year: Junior



The Jets signed George Fant to play left tackle. Wills solidifies the right side.

PICK 12 Jerry Jeudy - WR School: Alabama | Year: Junior



The Raiders need a WR1 who can run. Jeudy is a top-10 value who could fall a bit due to various team needs above.

PICK 13 CeeDee Lamb - WR School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



San Francisco acquired this pick from Indianapolis in the DeForest Buckner trade. In related news, defensive tackle has become a need for the Niners. Cornerback could use a fresh influx of talent, too. But John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan can't pass up an explosive offensive weapon like Lamb. In fact, would they consider leapfrogging the Raiders to score Jeudy?

PICK 14 Tristan Wirfs - OT School: Iowa | Year: Junior



Protecting Tom Brady has to be a high priority. Wirfs fills the bookend hole opposite LT Donovan Smith.

PICK 15 Henry Ruggs III - WR School: Alabama | Year: Junior



The Broncos need speed at receiver, and that's certainly something Ruggs supplies. He's just as good as -- if not better than -- D.K. Metcalf, a speed merchant who made waves as a rookie in 2019.

PICK 16 C.J. Henderson - CB School: Florida | Year: Junior



Atlanta must bolster its CB position after the release of Desmond Trufant.

PICK 17 A.J. Epenesa - Edge School: Iowa | Year: Junior



With Robert Quinn leaving for Chicago in free agency, the 'Boys need an edge-rushing partner for DeMarcus Lawrence. But will Epenesa's 5.04 40-yard dash scare Dallas away?

PICK 18 Xavier McKinney - S School: Alabama | Year: Junior



The Dolphins have filled most of their biggest defensive holes in recent days, but safety remains a glaring need. And McKinney is the best safety in this draft class.

PICK 19 Grant Delpit - S School: LSU | Year: Junior



The Raiders have done a nice job of addressing needs in free agency, but I'd take Delpit over recent signee Jeff Heath at safety.

PICK 20 Kristian Fulton - CB School: LSU | Year: Senior



The Jaguars need to get better in the back seven -- especially at the cornerback position, with Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye departing over the past six months.

PICK 21 Justin Jefferson - WR School: LSU | Year: Junior



Philly needs juice at wide receiver. Jefferson provides that, having pleasantly surprised many with a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

PICK 22 Trevon Diggs - CB School: Alabama | Year: Senior



Minnesota's top three cornerbacks from last season -- Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander -- are all gone.

PICK 23 K'Lavon Chaisson - Edge School: LSU | Year: Sophomore (RS)



I doubt New England will spend a second straight first-round pick on a wide receiver. And I don't see a prospect worth taking here at tight end or center (which remains a potential need because David Andrews is still on the mend after missing all of last season with a blood clots in his lungs). The Pats could use a pass rusher.

PICK 24 A.J. Terrell - CB School: Clemson | Year: Junior



They need to replace Eli Apple and get a quality CB opposite Marshon Lattimore.

PICK 26 Austin Jackson - OT School: USC | Year: Junior



The O-line rebuild continues in Miami.

PICK 27 Curtis Weaver - Edge School: Boise State | Year: Junior (RS)



Jadeveon Clowney remains a free agent at publishing, but even if the Seahawks end up re-signing him, they could use another DE. Seattle's defensive scheme truly relies on having a good pass rush, first and foremost.

PICK 28 Kenneth Murray - LB School: Oklahoma | Year: Junior



You know Baltimore will take the best player available or trade back. The Ravens need a true WR1 and help in the front seven. Murray fills a need at ILB that has not been addressed in free agency.

PICK 29 Joshua Jones - OT School: Houston | Year: Senior (RS)



The offensive line is the heart of this team. Losing Jack Conklin in free agency left a void at right tackle.

PICK 30 Tee Higgins - WR School: Clemson | Year: Junior



Given the immense talent at receiver in this draft class, Green Bay gets to pick from a bunch of enticing options.

PICK 31 Raekwon Davis - DT School: Alabama | Year: Senior



As mentioned above, the 49ers could use another defensive tackle after dealing DeForest Buckner to Indy. Davis can play nose tackle and stop the run.

PICK 32 Damon Arnette - CB School: Ohio State | Year: Senior (RS)



The defending champs could go OL, DE or WR (especially if they part ways with Sammy Watkins), but CB is a definite need.

