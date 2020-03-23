Cowboys C Travis Frederick retiring from NFL

Travis Frederick is hanging it up.

The Cowboys center announced via Twitter Monday he is retiring after seven years (six seasons) in the NFL.

"Travis Frederick, by the nature of his center position, was the core piece of what I believe to be one of the most talented and skilled NFL offensive lines that has been assembled," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement.

Frederick started every game possible from 2013-2017, earning first-team All Pro honors in 2016 and making five Pro Bowls, including four from 2014-2017. But he saw his career and health threatened in 2018 when he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the body's nervous system in response to illness.

Frederick missed the entire 2018 season while receiving treatment for the disease and returned to action in 2019, earning his fifth and final Pro Bowl honor.

Frederick attributed his battle with the disease as a significant reason for why he's retiring at 29 years old, saying he "could no longer perform at my highest level" and admitting he knows his "days as a football player are done."

Frederick added Guillain-Barré syndrome forced him to accept the moment his football career would come to an end, saying he "surprisingly found myself welcoming the moment."

"I am proud of what I have accomplished in my career, and I walk away with my head held high," Frederick wrote in his statement via Twitter.

The Wisconsin product walks away from the game with three total All-Pro selections (second team in 2014 and 2015) and a family to look after following six successful NFL seasons. He won't be forgotten by Cowboys fans anytime soon.