Dion Lewis signing one-year deal with Giants

Dion Lewis' time in Tennessee never produced what anyone likely envisioned, but he's found another job.

Lewis is signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source informed of the agreement.

Lewis was released by Tennessee earlier this month after failing to live up to the other half of a thunder-and-lightning backfield with Derrick Henry, who was franchise tagged last week. The diminutive running back carried the ball just 54 times in 2019 for an average of 3.9 yards per carry and was used even less in the passing game, tallying 25 receptions for 164 yards in an offense that became increasingly reliant upon Henry.

The most recent season shouldn't be used as the sole judge of Lewis' ability, though. When inserted as a satellite back and an outside-the-tackles runner, Lewis can still be effective thanks to his speed and smaller frame. He can serve as a spell back to Saquon Barkley in New York, and the two could also end up contributing in two-back sets that would force opposing defenses to account for both as pass-catchers.

Giants coach Joe Judge is at least somewhat familiar with Lewis, having spent 2015-2017 together in New England. We'll see how his offense plans to deploy Lewis this fall.