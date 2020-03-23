Rams begin new chapter with updated L.A. logo

The Rams have a new look for their new home.

Los Angeles unveiled its new branding Monday, headlined by a brand-new logo that evokes elements of the club's first stint in Los Angeles (1946-1994), as well as its foray into the second decade of the 21st Century with its opening of a state-of-the-art stadium.

The franchise has been based in Los Angeles since 2016, returning after spending 22 years in St. Louis, but waited until it shifted from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to SoFi Stadium to introduce a sharp, new look. Those in charge of the new logos had an difficult task ahead of them: Create a logo with the potential to become universally known while also using "L.A." -- two letters also used by the Los Angeles Dodgers' iconic, interlocking LA logo worn on the front of their caps -- to signify that this team is rooted in Los Angeles. The Rams elected to incorporate a Ram horn their logo, with it flowing out of the top of the A and wrapping between the two letters to create a modern standard icon with the potential to implement different mixes of the team's primary colors depending on use.

The logo reveal coincides with a telethon the Rams and KABC-TV are hosting Tuesday to assist Southern California response efforts to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As the first team to paint a logo on its helmet in NFL history, the ram horn is one of the most enduring and iconic symbols in professional football and became the element everything was centered around, according to the team. The ram horn firmly identifies one of the two Los Angeles teams as the Rams, and also evokes the image of an ocean wave just before it crashes, with the team just miles from the Pacific Ocean.

To the delight of the Southern California-based fanbase, the Rams are committing to royal blue and gold, a color pairing beloved by those who grew up with the Rams playing in both the Coliseum and later, Anaheim Stadium. The blue-and-gold scheme is brighter to emphasize the team's return to Los Angeles, and inspires memories of Rams greats Eric Dickerson, Jack Youngblood, Jackie Slater and Roman Gabriel. Fans happily purchased the team's throwback jerseys when the club elected to make the uniform set its primary home uniform, trading Youngblood and Dickerson jerseys for that of Jared Goff and Aaron Donald.

As for the uniforms, the Rams will unveil those later in the spring. Los Angeles took an interesting and somewhat unique path with its clothing since 2016, introducing new white helmet horns, a white facemask and new white and blue pants, but keeping its existing white jersey that carried over New Century Gold trim from its St. Louis days, likely to avoid resetting its new uniform window in order to delay a new look until moving into its new stadium. A shift to the throwback look as its primary uniform unintentionally served as both an appeasement to the Los Angeles base as well as a test for how the fans might receive a return to the look worn by the franchise from 1950-1963 and 1973-1999. The results were positive and included the introduction of an all-gold Color Rush look in 2015, which the Rams wore occasionally for the next few seasons. It also created an interesting dichotomy for the Rams, who identified as a blue and gold team at home -- including using a blue and gold-horned helmet as its midfield logo -- and a blue and white team on the road, utilizing an updated ram logo and RAMS wordmark for the general team branding.

The new logo signals a commitment to the blue and gold scheme, ideally eliminating color confusion, but we'll have to wait until the introduction of the threads to fully confirm that the Rams are leaving the blue and white look in the last decade.