NFL teams continue to aid in COVID-19 relief

Four NFL teams announced sizable donations Monday to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, founders of the Haslam Sports Group, pledged $1.5 million on Monday to COVID-19 relief efforts across Ohio, per an announcement on the team website.

"We are humbled by the tremendous work of people around the world in their efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19 and we wanted to try to positively impact those affected in our own communities of Cleveland and Columbus," Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "We are grateful for the individuals who are putting others before themselves and for the sacrifices they are making."

Per the release, $1 million has been donated to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund with $500,000 going to the Columbus Foundation's Emergency Response Fund.

The Haslams were not the only ownership group to offer a pledge Monday. The New York Jets and the Johnson Family made a $1 million joint donation to local efforts, including United Way of New York City, Northern New Jersey and Long Island.

"The United Way continues to improve lives around the world and we need community-based organizations more than ever at this moment," Jets CEO Christopher Johnson said in a statement. "Everyone has been impacted by this invisible enemy and the United Way is meeting it head-on at home, helping those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak."

The Green Bay Packers announced they will establish COVID-19 community relief funds totaling $1.5 million to assist efforts in Brown County and the Milwaukee area.

"We are facing an unprecedented challenge in our communities," Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. "We know our nonprofit support agencies will be performing their usual excellent work, but they'll need additional resources as various needs and gaps in coverage develop in the coming weeks and months. The Packers are committed to supporting them now and into the future as we all work together to weather this difficult time.

The Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have combined to donate $1 million to support four non-profit organizations in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

The organizations receiving $250,000 each include the Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation and the Maryland Food Bank.

"We want to help those in our community who are most affected by the COVID-19 crisis," Ravens president Dick Cass said in a statement. "We chose to donate through these four organizations because we are confident they will apply our funds quickly and directly to people in need. We have worked closely with each of these organizations, and the life-altering work being done by them is incredible. We salute their dedication and the manner in which they continue to inspire and serve so many people."

A myriad of owners, teams and players made announcements in the past week on aiding in efforts to combat the new coronavirus pandemic.