Haslams pledge $1.5M to Ohio coronavirus relief

Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, founders of the Haslam Sports Group, pledged $1.5 million on Monday to COVID-19 relief efforts across Ohio, per an announcement on the team website.

"We are humbled by the tremendous work of people around the world in their efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19 and we wanted to try to positively impact those affected in our own communities of Cleveland and Columbus," Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a statement. "We are grateful for the individuals who are putting others before themselves and for the sacrifices they are making."

Per the release, $1 million has been donated to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund with $500,000 going to the Columbus Foundation's Emergency Response Fund.

The Haslams, who also own Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew SC, are joining myriad owners, teams and players who are aiding in efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.