Everson Griffen breaks off contract talks with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are set to lose another staple of their defense.

Everson Griffen, who had been with the Vikes for all 10 years of his career, earning four Pro Bowl bids, is leaving Minnesota, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"We have broken off talks with Minnesota because they have to spend their money elsewhere and we decided to now focus our attention on free agency," Griffen's agent, Brian Murphy, said in a statement.

The 32-year-old pass rusher said his goodbye after a decade with the Vikings.

"When I came to Minnesota as a fourth-round pick out of USC, I had no idea how much my life would change over the next 10 years," Griffen wrote on Instagram. "I realized my dream of playing in the NFL, went to four Pro Bowls and came within one game of playing in the Super Bowl in front of the best fans in the country. More importantly, I became a husband, a dad, and met teammates who became brothers for life. I also stumbled a few times on my journey and could not be more grateful for the unconditional support and love I received from SKOL Nation. While it is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye, I leave Minnesota in the best physical and mental shape I have ever been and have many Pro Bowl seasons to come! Wherever my next stop is, I will always be grateful to and cheering for the Vikings. Thank you all for the love, support and memories."

Griffen should find no trouble finding work in a league always in need of edge rushers.

His departure continues the exodus from the Vikings' defense.

The team cut defensive lineman Linval Joseph and corner Xavier Rhodes. Corners Trae Waynes, Mackensie Alexander, and safeties Andrew Sendejo and Jayron Kearse also all signed elsewhere in free agency.