Patriots 'unlikely' to target Jameis Winston as next QB

With Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, the New England Patriots are left for the first time since 1992 with a major question mark under center.

According to the front office, free-agent gunslinger Jameis Winston is not the answer.

The Patriots are "unlikely" to target the former Buccaneers QB, whom Brady is replacing in Florida, to replace TB12, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Friday, per a high-ranking New England official.

Winston and Brady could hardly be more different in their playing styles, which is part of the reason Tampa Bay favored the six-time Super Bowl champion over the former first-overall pick in the first place. Winston threw 30 interceptions in 2019, becoming the first QB to toss 30 TDs and 30 picks in the same season. Brady has thrown 29 in the last four seasons combined and has never thrown more than 14 in a season.

Ball security and expert game-managing were hallmarks of Brady's tenure in New England and will likely be characteristics Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels look for in their next long-term quarterback.

The Patriots are not in a rush to find him, and nearly 48 hours into free agency, no team is in a rush to lock up Winston, as its next starter or otherwise.