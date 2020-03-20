Cowboys signing Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to 1-year deal

The Dallas Cowboys continue to do work late at night.

After getting a deal done after dark with Amari Cooper on Monday and Gerald McCoy Tuesday, Jerry Jones' team was back to its nighttime party once again.

Thursday night Dallas agreed to a deal with veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, per his agents at Sports Trust Advisors.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported the contract is for one year and worth $4 million with $2.5 million fully guaranteed, per a source informed of the pact.

For Cowboys fans waking up, the news might feel like a dream. The team finally went out and signed a safety?

Years have passed without Dallas addressing the need on the back end. Clinton-Dix isn't a huge signing, but it's a start.

The contract sums up where Ha Ha is at this point of his career: A durable starting safety with some flaws.

The 27-year-old joins his fourth team in three years. After being drafted in the first round by the Packers in 2014, the safety lasted four-and-a-half years in Green Bay before being traded to the Washington Redskins midseason 2018. Clinton-Dix then signed with Chicago on a one-year, $3 million deal last offseason.

Ha Ha rejoins former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy in Dallas, who assuredly knows the good and the bad of the safety's game. When on, Clinton-Dix is patrolling the deep third and unafraid to bring physicality. When off, he's taking poor angles and getting dusted by quicker receivers.

In his one year in Chicago, he was a stellar backend piece in a good defense, but not otherworldly. He compiled 78 tackles, five passes defended and two INT in 16 starts last season. Pro Football Focus grading him their No. 19 safety feels about right.

In Dallas, he takes over for Jeff Heath, who left for the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.

After signing another prove-it deal, Clinton-Dix should fit well into Mike Nolan's defense in Dallas, providing a potential upgrade at the position.