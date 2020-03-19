Giants signing Colt McCoy as Daniel Jones' backup

Colt McCoy's started just three games over the last two seasons, but he's a veteran of nine seasons and could potentially do well in showing a young, promising quarterback the ropes.

That's just the situation he'll find himself in as McCoy has agreed to terms with the New York Giants, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

McCoy started one game last year for the Redskins and also backed up first-rounder Dwayne Haskins. Now he'll presumably back up another 2019 first-rounder in Daniel Jones.

Jones was tutored last year by Eli Manning, who retired after the Giants' franchise reins were handed to Danny Dimes.

Having spent the last five seasons with the Redskins, McCoy, a third-round draft pick of the Browns in 2010, will stay in the NFC East and look to help another burgeoning QB find his way.