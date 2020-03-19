Todd Gurley, other NFL players react to his release

In surprising news, the Los Angeles Rams released running back Todd Gurley. The announcement sent shock waves online and several players posted their reaction on social media.
Damn I got fired on my day offï¿½ï¿½ #QuaratineAndChillâ Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) March 19, 2020
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½All Business Nothing Personal. https://t.co/rryxzZE0oPâ Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) March 19, 2020
ï¿½ï¿½â AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 19, 2020
Iâll always be a Gurley Man. @TG3II was a hell of a teammate and overcame a ton to contribute however he could. I wish him nothing but the best moving forward. Our franchise has banners because of that man. Nothing but love.â Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) March 19, 2020
Wowâ Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 19, 2020
@TG3II gonna go somewhere and ball tf out and then thereâs gonna be a ï¿½ï¿½ storm of shoulda coulda wouldas! #WTFâ Rodger Saffold (@Rodger_Saffold) March 19, 2020
Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) March 19, 2020
@TG3II UMMM ï¿½ï¿½ BIG BROTHERâï¸â¤ï¸ï¿½ï¿½#DirtyBirdGangâ Dante fowler (@dantefowler) March 19, 2020
Thank you, Todd. For everything. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/br8TfQlw1yâ Rampage (@RampageNFL) March 19, 2020