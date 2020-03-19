Broncos to release Joe Flacco after just one season

The Joe Flacco era in Denver is now officially over.

The Broncos announced Thursday they have informed the veteran quarterback that he will be released with a failed physical designation.

The move was expected as the new league year opened. Flacco was set to make $20.25 million in 2020, a figure the Broncos were never going to keep on the books.

The 35-year-old missed the final eight games of the 2019 season due to a neck injury. Before the injury, the statuesque quarterback struggled behind a porous offensive line in Denver, throwing for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions in eight starts.

The brief Flacco era has been expected to end since Drew Lock shined down the stretch. Coach Vic Fangio didn't even mention Flacco when talking about Denver's quarterback position during the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Broncos will now ride Lock and less-expensive backups into the future.

As with most aging former starters, Flacco could latch on with a squad looking for a veteran backup behind a young starter in need of a mentor.