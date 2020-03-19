Pats OL Joe Thuney signs franchise-tag tender

The first player to sign his franchise tag dropped.

New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney officially signed his one-year tender Thursday, per agent Mike McCartney.

The franchise tag for offensive lineman is $14.78 million in 2020. Signing the tender makes the deal fully guaranteed for 2020.

Thuney is the first of 15 players slapped with the franchise or transition tag this season to sign his tender.

Until a franchise-tagged player signs his tender, he is not considered under contract, cannot be traded, and is not required to report to offseason workouts. Teams can rescind the tender unless it's signed.

Thuney, 27, is a stellar guard, particularly good in pass blocking, who started every game in his first four seasons in New England. He could have commanded a big long-term contract if allowed to hit the market this year.