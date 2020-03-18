Free-agent DE Bruce Irvin returning to Seahawks

Bruce Irvin is coming home again.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, per an informed source, the 32-year-old defensive end has agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks, reuniting him with Pete Carroll and the franchise that drafted him 15th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Irvin spent the 2019 campaign with the Panthers, and registered 36 tackles, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a safety in 13 appearances (12 starts). Carolina was Irvin's third team since leaving Seattle in 2015; he spent three seasons with the Raiders and one with the Falcons before heading to Charlotte.

An original member of the vaunted "Legion of Boom," Irvin's first run with the 'Hawks lasted three seasons, and garnered him a Super Bowl ring in 2014 after Seattle drubbed the Broncos. On his career, Irvin has tallied 303 tackles, 52 sacks, three interceptions and 16 forced fumbles.