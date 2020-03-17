Thomas Davis reuniting with Ron Rivera on Redskins

Linebacker Thomas Davis' playing days aren't done yet and he's looking to turn back the clock.

Davis announced Tuesday that he is signing with the Redskins and reuniting with his old head coach, Ron Rivera.

View this post on Instagram Reunited with my guy @riverboatronhc #HTTR A post shared by Thomas Davis Sr (@td58) on Mar 17, 2020 at 2:03pm PDT

Davis, a three-time Pro Bowler with seven 100-tackle campaigns, spent 2019 with the Chargers following 13 sensational seasons with the Panthers.

Any doubters as to whether the 36 year old still had gas left in the tank were silenced as he started all 16 games and led the Bolts with 112 tackles -- 32 more than any other Charger.

It wasn't enough for a return performance as the Chargers released him. Now, however, he's back with Rivera, who coached him during his trio of Pro Bowl trips.

Rivera was fired mid-season last year by the Panthers and is now helming the Redskins, where he and Davis will get together in the hopes of showing the rest of the NFL they've still got it.