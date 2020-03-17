Bengals bolster defense with D.J. Reader, Trae Waynes

Already boasting stellar talent along the defensive line, the Bengals are bolstering their front line of defense.

Nose tackle D.J. Reader is expected to sign with the Bengals on a four-year, $53 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson first reported the signing.

Reader, the NFL.com No. 15 free agent, is a force against the rush, having clogged opposing run games for the Texans for the last four seasons. In 2019, Reader had career-highs of 52 tackles -- and 2.5 sacks -- in 15 starts for the playoff-bound Texans.

While he leaves a hole to fill in the Houston D-line, he adds to an already formidable front in Cincy that includes Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap and Sam Hubbard.

The Bengals also improved their secondary on Tuesday afternoon, signing former Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes to a three-year, $42 million deal, Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The cornerback will gets $20 million in his first year.

A former first-round pick, Waynes played in 74 games over five seasons in Minnesota, recording 42 passes defensed and seven picks.