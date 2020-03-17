Bryan Bulaga agrees to three-year deal with Chargers

Bryan Bulaga is headed from the cold, snowy winters of Wisconsin to warmer weather out west.

The tackle has agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Bulaga's time in Green Bay essentially came to an end Monday when the Packers agreed to terms with Rick Wagner, opening the door for a new chapter for the tackle. His $10 million per year salary is well below the league's highest-paid tackles, but at age 30 and with an injury history that includes two torn ACLs and a hip ailment, he wasn't quite in the best position to command top dollar.

Still, Bulaga is an upgrade at the tackle position for the Chargers, who won just five games last season as a result of having to deal with multiple injuries and inconsistency along the offensive line. With Los Angeles looking to trot out a new face at quarterback, investing in the offensive line by signing a quality tackle was wise for a team set to move into a new stadium in 2020.