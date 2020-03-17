Deshaun Watson thanks DeAndre Hopkins after trade

Deshaun Watson's No. 1 target is no longer his teammate.

As jarring as that news was for everyone, Watson was able to collect himself within 24 hours to tweet his gratitude to his pal and All-Pro pass-catcher DeAndre Hopkins.

Man this is crazy! Not sure how you thank someone who has done so much for you and your career. Not only someone who was a leader but one of the best to ever do it. Even more I appreciate your genuine friendship from Day 1. Wishing you everything you deserve Fam! @DeAndreHopkins â Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) March 17, 2020

Watson will now have Kenny Stills and Randall Cobb (who agreed to a three-year, $27 million deal with Houston late Monday night) to throw to, and David Johnson, the existing player sent to Houston along with the draft picks for Hopkins. None of those players are in the top five at their position. None are a three-time first-team All-Pro.

This will take a while for Watson to get over.