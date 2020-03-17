Roundup: Sudfeld returning to Philly on 1-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles hung on to one of Carson Wentz's backups.

The team announced it agreed to a one-year contract with Nate Sudfeld on Tuesday morning. The terms of the deal are for one year, $2 million ($500K guaranteed) with another $3M in incentives, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The 26-year-old quarterback was set to be Wentz's backup last season but suffered a broken wrist in his non-throwing hand during the preseason. The injury led to Philly signing Josh McCown out of retirement. McCown is currently a free agent.

Philly likes Sudfeld's talent, he'll enter his fourth season in Doug Pederson's system, and by all reports gets along well with Wentz. Entering his fifth season, however, the signal-caller lacks experience, having thrown just 20 regular-season passes in his career.

Given Wentz's injury history, the backup QB in Philadelphia will always be a key spot. The question is whether the Eagles will roll with Sudfeld in that gig or bring in competition this offseason.

Elsewhere in the NFL on Tuesday:

»Tom Brady confirmed via Twitter what many have speculated over the past several months: he intends to leave the New England Patriots and play his age-43 season elsewhere.

»In less shocking news, Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints agreed to terms on a two-year, $50M contract extension, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport via sources informed of the situation.

» Former Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips agreed to a three-year deal with the Cardinals, Rapoport reports. Phillips had a career-high 9.5 sacks in Buffalo last year.

» The Buffalo Bills are signing linebacker/special teams player Tyler Matakevich to a two-year, $9 million deal, per NFL NEtwork's Mike Garafolo. Matakevich played his first four seasons with the Steelers.

» The Miami Dolphins and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $15 million with $7.5 million fully guaranteed, per Rapoport.

»The Arizona Cardinals have tendered a one-year qualifying offer to restricted free-agent kicker Zane Gonzalez and an exclusive rights tender to offensive lineman Justin Murray.

»The Chicago Bears announced that they have placed a second-round tender on offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, and tendered four exclusive rights free agents.

The team also agreed to a five-year, $70M deal with defensive end Robert Quinn, according to Rapoport and Pelissero via Quinn's agent, Sean Kiernan. Former first-round DE Leonard Floyd is expected to be released, Rapoport reports per an informed source.