Broncos signing Graham Glasgow to four-year contract

One of the top offensive linemen available in free agency is off the board.

Graham Glasgow is signing a four-year, $44 million deal with the Denver Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Glasgow will reap $25 million in guaranteed money, Rapoport added.

Glasgow, No. 30 of NFL.com's list of top 101 free agents, started 58 games over four seasons as an interior lineman in Detroit. Glasgow didn't miss an offensive snap in 2017 and 2018.

In Denver, Glasgow will likely be the Broncos' anchor in the middle of an offensive line that ranked 12th in Pro Football Focus' end-of-season rankings. The return of Ja'Wuan James from injury and the introduction of the reliable Glasgow should make life more comfortable for second-year quarterback Drew Lock.

Glasgow is the third big name for Denver to acquire or retain this offseason, but the first on offense. The Broncos traded for cornerback A.J. Bouye earlier this month and placed the franchise tag on safety Justin Simmons on Friday.