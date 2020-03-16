Lions agree to 5-year, $50M deal with OT Vaitai

Big V got big money on the open market.

Offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai agreed to a five-year contract worth $50 million with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio first reported the news.

Vaitai started 20 games over four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, mostly working as a swing tackle stepping in due to injuries. The offensive tackle started three games in 2019.

As evidenced by the contract figure, Vaitai entered free agency with a strong market despite not being a regular starter and struggling for stretches. He was the Eagles starter at left tackle during their 2017 Super Bowl run.

The 26-year-old is expected to step in to fill the Lions' right tackle void after Detroit cut Rick Wagner late last week.