Players react to DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson swap

The DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson trade sent shockwaves through the NFL on Monday. Several players took to Twitter to react to the startling swap between the Texans and Cardinals.

ITS 50 OUTSIDE AND WE RIDIN W THE TOP DOWN! WHAT A BEAUTIFUL DAY... — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 16, 2020

DeShaun Watson today pic.twitter.com/mFlMuTgFBQ â Damien Woody (@damienwoody) March 16, 2020

So Houston Texans sabotaging young greatness how the hell you trade that type of production. You already got a good RB in carlos and the other Wr you got canât stay healthy for 5 games what a shame â Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) March 16, 2020