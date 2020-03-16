Roundup: OL Rick Wagner agrees to deal with Packers

Rick Wagner is staying in the NFC North.

The free-agent tackle, released recently by the Detroit Lions, has agreed to terms on a two-year deal for $11 million with the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Wagner's signing is protection against a likely divorce between Green Bay and 30-year-old Bryan Bulaga, who is headed to free agency this week.

With younger left tackle David Bakhtiari in line for a new deal a year from now, the Packers couldn't afford to invest heavily in two tackles near 30 years old in consecutive years. With the 30-year-old Wagner available before the start of free agency, the Packers are making the wise move of signing a starter to what is likely a more affordable deal before the market officially opens.

Elsewhere in transactional news Monday:

» The Baltimore Ravens gave restricted free agent Matt Skura the low tender, Garafolo reported. The low tender means the Ravens will not receive any compensation if Skura signs an offer sheet with another team and the Ravens don't match. Skura is returning from a significant knee injury but has started 39 games for Baltimore over the last three years.

» The Indianapolis Colts are releasing defensive tackle Margus Hunt, Rapoport reported.

Hunt, a 2013 second-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals, has spent the last three seasons with the Colts, appearing in 47 of a possible 48 regular-season games and recording 76 tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble over that span. At 32 years old, Hunt's future is uncertain, though he's proven to be dependable when it comes to availability.

» Ereck Flowers is in line for an unlikely payday, according to Garafolo, who reported Monday the former first-round tackle in New York turned guard in Washington could command up to $10 million per year. Flowers was once a bust as a tackle for the Giants but has found a way to remake himself into an effective guard in his lone season with the Redskins and stands to profit from it somewhere in the NFL.