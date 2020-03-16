Falcons to release 7-year veteran CB Desmond Trufant

Despite glowing words from the coaching staff a week ago, Desmond Trufant is getting cut.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Atlanta Falcons plan to release the corner this week, per a source informed of the decision. The team tried to trade Trufant to no avail, added NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The news comes less than a week after defensive coordinator Raheem Morris spoke glowingly about Trufant bouncing back from his injury-plagued 2019 campaign.

"He came on last year and probably had one of his more productive seasons," Morris said last week, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Grabbing four picks ... he had two in one game and two in another. He played well. We look forward to all of those guys coming back."

The positive talk from the coaching staff still couldn't stop Trufant from getting his walking papers.

The 29-year-old cornerback dealt with a toe injury early in the season that wiped out four games, then he suffered a season-ending broken forearm in Week 14. He finished the year with 18 tackles, seven passes defended and four INTs.

When healthy, Trufant remains a stellar veteran corner, capable of gluing to top-flight receivers. Heading into his age 30 season, however, the Falcons decided it best to move on in 2020.

Cutting Trufant saves the Falcons $4.95 million in salary-cap space while leaving $10.2 million in dead money. For a team tight against the salary cap like Atlanta, cutting Trufant won't be the only difficult move for the Falcons this week.