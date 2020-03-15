Roundup: Texans' Bradley Roby inks 3-year, $36M deal

Bradley Roby is staying in Houston.

The cornerback agreed to a three-year, $36 million deal with the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and James Palmer reported, per sources informed of the deal.

Roby's career arc has been a roller coaster of sorts. A year ago, most were talking about Roby's potential while also immediately pointing out inconsistency as his main issue. In terms of traditional statistics, Roby has remained mostly steady, recording double-digit pass defends in four of his six seasons and one or two interceptions in each of his six campaigns. Roby's production was commendable in 2019, when he recorded 38 tackles, one sack, eight passes defended, two interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) and one forced fumble.

Roby's Pro Football Focus overall grade has been up and down, though, peaking at 78.3 in 2017 and bottoming out at 59.9 in his final year in Denver.

Bill O'Brien's Texans signed Roby to a one-year, $10 million deal in 2019, and his play in 10 games was enough for Houston to pursue him for multiple seasons. His 2019 grade of 66.8 points toward further improvement, but his history has been too volatile to make that a completely realistic expectation. A second season in Houston in the same defensive system under Romeo Crennel should help Roby's performance stabilize, a hope that is reflected in his new contract with the team.

In other news:

» The Falcons announced they have re-signed defensive tackle Tyeler Davison to a three-year contract. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported the deal is worth $12 million with $4.5 million guaranteed. In his first year in Atlanta, Davison recorded a career-high 55 tackles and four tackles for a loss while starting 12 games.