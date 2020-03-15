2020 NFL free agency: Biggest takeaways from Sunday's moves

With the tag deadline and subsequent opening of the negotiating window set for Monday, there was a flurry of free-agent activity on Sunday. NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal provides his takeaways from the major moves.

1) The Titans were smart to get Ryan Tannehill's contract done, even if the terms were surprising. Tannehill's ability to secure $62 million fully guaranteed on a four-year contract is proof that he was never going anywhere. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported all along that the Titans were determined to bring back Tannehill and this contract shows it. Tom Brady was never their primary option.

The contract is essentially for two years and $62 million with a strong likelihood it's a three-year deal unless Tannehill totally tanks in 2020. Rapoport reported via a source that the third year of Tannehill's deal will be guaranteed by the fifth day of the 2021 league year, meaning that the Titans could only avoid paying it if they decide to completely give up on Tannehill next offseason at a considerable cost. It's a lot like a better version -- for Tannehill -- of Nick Foles' contract with the Jaguars.

There is risk involved in committing to Tannehill, but not as much risk as trying to sign Brady at 43 years old or seeing what's behind door No. 3 in free agency. I've seen too many analysts discount Tannehill's performance with the Titans, crediting the historic running game in the playoffs that led to the Titans' AFC Championship Game appearance. Those analysts must not have watched Tannehill in the regular season. He didn't just put up good numbers; he put up the best numbers in football in yards-per-attempt, completion percentage over expected and PFF grading. His deep ball and athleticism fit the Titans offense perfectly. His performance was an outlier compared to the rest of his career, but it was also his first season away from a nightmarish situation with the Dolphins.

Folks also need to calm down about the price tag. Quarterback contracts are skyrocketing and in two years this one will likely be outside the top 12-15 players at the position. All contracts are about to skyrocket after this new CBA and the deals done early may look like bargains in the long run. It would have been crazy for the Titans to not run it back with Tannehill, which also opens up the Titans' franchise tag. ...

2) Look for the Titans to tag Derrick Henry. Rapoport reported that negotiations between Henry and the Titans on a long-term deal have gone nowhere. Paying Henry just over $10 million on a one-year contract is a perfect way to keep the band together in Tennessee without risking the long-term pain associated with recent running back contracts. The Titans should still have plenty of flexibility in cap room to make improvements to the team that took out the Patriots and Ravens in January. Speaking of which ...

3) Tom Brady has already lost a little leverage. It sure looks like the Titans enjoyed not shooting down those Brady rumors in Nashville a little too much. By letting the Brady speculation fester and even contributing to it with Mike Vrabel's kind words and FaceTime calls, the Titans did their best to raise doubts while negotiating with Tannehill. It's a strange world when Brady is being used as leverage for Ryan Tannehill, but "it's a strange world" sums up most anything in March 2020.

NBC's Chris Simms -- who has Kyle Shanahan's initials tattooed on his body -- also reported Sunday that the 49ers are not in on Tom Brady. The 49ers and Titans may have represented places Brady wanted to go -- and successfully got reporters to speculate about -- but it's clear now Tennessee was never that interested. Whether Brady is truly willing to sign with the Bucs or Chargers remains to be seen, but it sure looks like his safest move remains staying in New England.

4) The Ravens' acquisition of Calais Campbell was a no-brainer. Rapoport reported that the Ravens will send a fifth-round pick to Jacksonville in exchange for the reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner. Sure, Campbell is about to turn 34 years old. But he's still a huge difference maker, ranking in PFF's top five players at his position whether looking at him as an interior player or as a defensive end in a 3-4 scheme. Campbell's flexibility and ability to push the pocket fit perfectly in a big Ravens front line that needed more juice. The Ravens committed $20 million guaranteed to Campbell on a new two-year, $27 million contract that should stack up favorably to other deals handed out in free agency. It's one of those trades I can imagine CBS' Jim Nantz referencing incredulously in January. "The Ravens got Campbell for WHAT?!.

5) The Jaguars are clearly in rebuild mode. There aren't many pieces left, even on defense, of the team that made the 2017 AFC Championship. Most organizations that truly restart from scratch do so after some prolonged success. The Jaguars have enjoyed one season with more than six victories since 2010.

6) The Colts already got one of the steals of free agency. The two-year, $33 million contract given to Colts tackle Anthony Castonzo is a big victory for both sides. Castanzo, who thought about retirement, committed to playing two more seasons. The Colts also got him at a hometown discount. There's no question that Castonzo could have made more than that in a barren free agent market for tackles.

