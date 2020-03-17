This Day in Football History: March 16 to March 22, 2020

From the anniversary of Peyton Manning signing with the Broncos to Andy Reid's 62nd birthday, check out some of this week's historic NFL people and moments. Think you know your football trivia? NFL Research looks back at some of the great games, stunning accomplishments and historic people to keep you in the loop on this day in history.

March 16

Happy birthday to Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome! Newsome, who was named first-team All-Pro in 1984 and selected to three Pro Bowls in his career, turns 64 on March 16. He played tight end for the Browns from 1978 to 1990 and ranks in the top 10 all-time in receptions (662) and receiving yards (7,980) among tight ends.

March 17

On this day in 1999, NFL owners adopted an instant replay system as an officiating aid for the 1999 season by a vote of 28-3. The system was previously used from 1986 to 1991 and later approved for further use from 1999 to 2006. It was permanently installed in 2007.

Happy 33rd birthday to 49ers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders! Sanders is a Super Bowl 50 champion (Broncos) and has been selected to two Pro Bowls in his career. He has played for the Steelers (2010-2013), Broncos (2014-2019) and 49ers (2019) when he was traded to San Francisco during the 2019 season. Sanders recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons with the Broncos (2014-2016) and ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in receptions and receiving yards in that span.

Happy birthday to the late Hall of Famer Sammy Baugh. Baugh was born on March 17, 1914 and died on December 17, 2008. In his illustrious career, Baugh was named first-team All-Pro four times, won two NFL Championships and saw success as both a player and a coach. He played quarterback for the Redskins from 1937 to 1952 and was the head coach of the New York Titans (1960-1961) and Houston Oilers (1964). Baugh and Drew Brees are the only players in NFL history to simultaneously hold the all-time career records for pass yards, pass touchdowns and completion percentage (minimum 1,500 attempts).

March 18

On this day following the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the league adopted rule changes that included putting players' names on the backs of jerseys and making the scoreboard clock the official device of the game.

Happy birthday to the late Hall of Famer Mike Webster. Webster was born on March 18, 1952 and died on September 24, 2002. Webster was named first-team All-Pro five times and selected to nine Pro Bowls in his career. He was a four-time Super Bowl champion with the Steelers (Super Bowl IX, Super Bowl X, Super Bowl XIII and Super Bowl XIV) and played center for the Steelers (1974-1988) and Chiefs (1989-1990).

March 19

Happy birthday to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid! Reid, who turns 62 on March 19, won his first Super Bowl last season (Super Bowl LIV). His 222 career wins (including playoffs) are tied for the sixth-most all-time. Reid was the head coach of the Eagles (1999-2012) before joining the Chiefs in 2013.

On this day in 2012, Peyton Manning signed with the Denver Broncos. Manning played four seasons with the Broncos (2012-2015). With the Broncos, he was selected to the Pro Bowl three times and named first-team All-Pro twice. In 2013, Manning recorded 5,477 pass yards and 55 pass touchdowns, both single-season NFL records. He was a Super Bowl 50 champion and retired the following month, cementing his exceptional career.

March 20

On this day in 2006, Paul Tagliabue announced that he would retire later that year in July. Tagliabue served as NFL commissioner from 1989 to 2006. According to Richard B. Horrow, the Tagliabue era included the construction of at least 20 new stadiums and the creation of NFL Network with an impressive TV contract totaling some $25 billion. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was chosen as Tagliabue's successor.

March 21

On this day in 1946, running back Kenny Washington signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Later that year, Washington and Woody Strode became the first African Americans to play in the NFL in the modern era.

Happy 35th birthday to Redskins running back Adrian Peterson! Peterson has been named first-team All-Pro four times, selected to seven Pro Bowls, and is a three-time single-season rushing leader (2015, 2012, 2008). He was the 2007 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and the 2012 MVP (2,097 rush yards, the second-most all-time in a single season). Peterson has played for the Vikings (2007-2016), Cardinals (2017), Saints (2017) and Redskins (2018-present).

Happy 46th birthday to Bills head coach Sean McDermott! McDermott has been the Bills head coach since 2017. The Bills have made the playoffs in two of McDermott's three seasons as head coach after zero playoff appearances from 2000 to 2016.

March 22

On this day in 1971, the Boston Patriots changed their name to the New England Patriots. The Patriots' 483 wins (including playoffs) since they changed their name are the second-most in the NFL in that span.

Dave R. Jones sold the Browns to a group headed by Art Modell for a then-record $4 million on this day in 1961.

On this day in 1989, Pete Rozelle announced his retirement in 1989 after serving as the NFL commissioner for 29 years. Rozelle was responsible for blockbuster television contracts, the AFL-NFL merger, and navigating player strikes. NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue was his successor.

Happy 31st birthday to Texans defensive end J.J. Watt! Watt has been named first-team All-Pro five times, selected to five Pro Bowls, and is a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year (2012, 2014 and 2015). He led the NFL in sacks in 2012 and 2015, and his 96.0 career sacks are the most in Texans history.