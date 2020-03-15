Patriots working to re-sign safety Devin McCourty

Tom Brady isn't the only veteran the New England Patriots are looking to strike a new deal with this offseason.

In an effort to re-enforce their top-notch defense, the Pats are working hard on a deal to keep soon-to-be free-agent safety Devin McCourty in New England for the rest of his career, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per sources informed of the situation.

McCourty, 32, has been with the Patriots since being selected 27th overall in the 2010 NFL Draft. During the 2019 season, McCourty registered his fourth consecutive season of 16 starts, and contributed 58 tackles, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and five interceptions, his highest total since 2012.

He has been a vital member of the team's last three Super Bowl wins. His twin brother, Jason, was also a member of the 2018 championship team and has been with the franchise since being traded from the Browns prior to the start of that season.

Rapoport reported earlier this month that, should New England opt to not pick up Jason's option -- he signed a two-year extension last March -- Devin would likely leave the team to play with his brother.