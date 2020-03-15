NFL players react on Twitter to new CBA passing

Print
  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
More Columns >

It was announced Sunday morning that NFL players, by an ultra-close voting margin of 1,019 to 959, passed the new collective bargaining agreement, which will run through the 2030 season.

Though the voting has concluded, players still let their sentiments be known via social media.

Here are NFL players' reactions to the new CBA:

Print
300x100 Fantasy Playoff Challenge promo