NFL players react on Twitter to new CBA passing

It was announced Sunday morning that NFL players, by an ultra-close voting margin of 1,019 to 959, passed the new collective bargaining agreement, which will run through the 2030 season.

Though the voting has concluded, players still let their sentiments be known via social media.

Here are NFL players' reactions to the new CBA:

The democratic process has played itself out. We must be committed to unifying our current and former members. While I donât agree with the decision because of its negative impacts on some current and former players, I do respect our process and will push forward accordingly. pic.twitter.com/O0Pe1dg0L2 â Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) March 15, 2020

Around 500 players didnât even vote on the new CBA smh â Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) March 15, 2020

Canât believe we agreed to that lol. We can only play this game for so long and yâall didnât want everything we could get out of it? Smfh. 2030 yâall do better â Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 15, 2020

So weak fam, dudes wanna vote outta fear. It really show where dudes head at â Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020

So did the owners win? â Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) March 15, 2020

Yes a lot to a little â Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 15, 2020

4 massages a week during the season going to have to boost that up to 6. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸ â The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) March 15, 2020