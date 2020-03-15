NFL players react on Twitter to new CBA passing

It was announced Sunday morning that NFL players, by an ultra-close voting margin of 1,019 to 959, passed the new collective bargaining agreement, which will run through the 2030 season.
Though the voting has concluded, players still let their sentiments be known via social media.
Here are NFL players' reactions to the new CBA:
Well done Deâ Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 15, 2020
JC Tretter (@JCTretter) March 15, 2020
The democratic process has played itself out. We must be committed to unifying our current and former members. While I donât agree with the decision because of its negative impacts on some current and former players, I do respect our process and will push forward accordingly. pic.twitter.com/O0Pe1dg0L2â Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) March 15, 2020
Couldnât have worded this one better ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/UdrNlx0V0jâ cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 15, 2020
Around 500 players didnât even vote on the new CBA smhâ Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) March 15, 2020
Canât believe we agreed to that lol. We can only play this game for so long and yâall didnât want everything we could get out of it? Smfh. 2030 yâall do betterâ Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 15, 2020
Man Iâm so hot bruhâ¼ï¸ï¿½ï¿½â Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2020
So weak fam, dudes wanna vote outta fear. It really show where dudes head atâ Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) March 15, 2020
So did the owners win?â Cj Anderson (@cjandersonb22) March 15, 2020
Yes a lot to a littleâ Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 15, 2020
4 massages a week during the season going to have to boost that up to 6. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸â The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) March 15, 2020
BREAKING NEWS: The #cba vote is officially out. Here what the players voted and hereâs why it matters: pic.twitter.com/W0YkS2lOqkâ Sam Acho (@TheSamAcho) March 15, 2020
How do you not vote?!! It amazes me how people yearn for change but canât take 1 minute to vote on your future. Wow!!!â Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 15, 2020
ï¿½ï¿½ it time to start load management ï¿½ï¿½â Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) March 15, 2020