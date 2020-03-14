Pro Football Hall of Fame temporarily closes doors

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, located in Canton, Ohio, announced in a statement on Saturday that it is closing its doors to the public.

The shutdown of the museum will begin Monday and extend through March 27.

"The health and safety of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's visitors, as well as staff and volunteers, is a top priority," the statement read in part. "The Hall of Fame will continue to closely monitor the situation and maintain ongoing communication with state and local health officials."

Updates on the Hall of Fame will be provided at www.profootballhof.com/visit/ as well as on the Hall of Fame's social media channels (@ProFootballHOF on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter).