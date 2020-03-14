Roundup: G Chance Warmack eyeing comeback

Once the No. 10 pick in the draft, guard Chance Warmack is eyeing a comeback, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Selected 10th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, Warmack played from 2013-2016 with the Titans before two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. Warmack did not play in 2019.

Garafolo added that Warmack has team visits lined up once teams reopen facilities.

Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Saturday:

» Long snapper Don Muhlbach will play at least a 17th season, as the 38-year-old two-time Pro Bowl selection has re-signed with the Detroit Lions, the team announced. Muhlbach has played in 244 games, which is second all-time in Lions history, just as his 16 seasons in Detroit are second in franchise history.

» The Baltimore Ravens announced on Saturday that they have signed return specialist/wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas to a one-year contract.