Rob Gronkowski set for upcoming Smackdown

Gronk is set to be a grappler.

Long rumored to be joining the professional wrestling -- or sports entertainment, if you prefer -- ranks since his retirement from the NFL and the New England Patriots following the 2018 season, Rob Gronkowski appears to indeed be joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

Appearing Friday on FOX's Smackdown, which emanated from the WWE Performance Center in Florida in front of empty seats due to the coronavirus, Mojo Rawley, Gronkowski's real-life friend, cut a promo at the announce table announcing his friend's impending debut.

"I talked to Gronk earlier today and I'm here to confirm that the rumors are true, baby," Rawley said. "And whereas nothing is officially signed, what is official is that next week Friday night live on Smackdown, Rob Gronkowski himself will be in the house. Yes, he will be here. He'll talk about everything that's on his mind. But hey check this out. Gronk will be here. Mojo will be here. And we're gonna be hyped, so everybody get hyped."

During Tuesday's WWE Backstage program, host Ryan Satin announced the WWE was close to finalizing a deal with Gronkowski.

However, this is likely storyline news as the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, regarded as one of the foremost journalists covering the world of professional wrestling, reported that it was likely "a deal is already in place as [the WWE] wouldn't have announced such a thing or a date if it wasn't, since the last thing they need is the idea of teasing something and then nothing happens."

On Wednesday, The Wrap reported Gronkowski had signed with the WWE and was set to appear on the March 20 episode of Smackdown with another appearance set for the organization's marquee event of the year, Wrestlemania, which is set for April 5 at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Raymond James Stadium. However the card remaining at Raymond James Stadium is in question due to concerns over the coronavirus.

It would be Gronkowski's second Wrestlemania appearance as he appeared at Wrestlemania 33 to assist Rawley in winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Gronkowski memorably emerged from the front row to enter the ring and take down wrestler Jinder Mahal.

Rawley (real name Dean Muhtadi) was at one time a practice squad player for the Packers and Cardinals.

Regarded by most as one of the greatest tight ends of all-time, the 30-year-old Gronkowski is a four-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots. A fearsome blocker, Gronkowski was a gamechanger in terms of creating matchup advantages with his 6-foot-6, 268-pound frame.

During his standout career, Gronkowski was hampered by myriad injuries. Presumably, injuries would be a concern going forward based on the pounding that wrestlers take on in the ring.

Though he had previously appeared at Wrestlemania and is close with Rawley, he's also been working with WWE's tag team partner FOX as an analyst since this past football season.

What remains to be seen is just how prominently and often Gronkowski is used and what his roll will be.

For now, though, it appears Gronkowski is a professional athlete once again, even if it's working with a predetermined outcome.