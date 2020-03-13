Jeremiah, Brooks conduct social-media mock draft

  • By NFL.com
After a stop at Oregon's pro day on Thursday, NFL Network analysts and former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) and Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) decided to join forces for a fun exercise looking toward the 2020 NFL Draft (April 23-25 in Las Vegas). The gurus took to Twitter on Friday to hold a two-man mock for Round 1, going back and forth to split up making the picks.

Brooks started the proceedings as you might expect -- he projected LSU QB Joe Burrow to the Bengals at No. 1 overall. The real intrigue started at No. 3, with the two gurus working out a trade. Here's a look at the results of their social-media mock for picks 1-32:

