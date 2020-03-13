Jeremiah, Brooks conduct social-media mock draft

After a stop at Oregon's pro day on Thursday, NFL Network analysts and former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) and Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) decided to join forces for a fun exercise looking toward the 2020 NFL Draft (April 23-25 in Las Vegas). The gurus took to Twitter on Friday to hold a two-man mock for Round 1, going back and forth to split up making the picks.
Brooks started the proceedings as you might expect -- he projected LSU QB Joe Burrow to the Bengals at No. 1 overall. The real intrigue started at No. 3, with the two gurus working out a trade. Here's a look at the results of their social-media mock for picks 1-32:
Hey @BuckyBrooks, up for a live twitter mock draft? I'll give you the first pick.
CIN-Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2) WAS-Chase Young EDGE, Ohio St
Buck-I'll give you 6, 37 and next year's 2 for 3rd pick. Deal?
Hmmm. That's tempting..
Done! Chargers send 6,37 & 112 this year + 2021 2nd rd pick for 3rd overall pick.
3) LAC- Tua Tagovailoa QB, Alabama
4) NYG- Mekhi Becton OT, Louisville
Hmmm. That's a good pick..
5. MIA-Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
6. DET-Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
It's time for a new era..
7. CAR-Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
I've been screaming from the mountain tops about the Cardinals addressing OL in 1st round. Well, let's hope they add some help in FA, allowing them to take this dude...
8. AZ-CeeDee Lamb WR, Oklahoma
9.JAX-Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
Outstanding value for the Jags! Tough call here for the Browns. Okudah is best available player but the OT position must be addressed.
10. CLE- Jedrick Wills, OT Alabama
11. NYJ-Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Ahhhh...I see what you did there. No way they pass on quality OT for WR. I think you are right on. However, that leaves this dude for the Raiders--
12. OAK-Jeffrey Okudah, CB Ohio State
There are so many WRs available in this draft that I can wait a little bit before pulling the trigger. I'm worried about my LT flirting with retirement. I need some insurance for the future
13. IND-Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
The OT's are flying off the board! I'd be very tempted to take Ruggs and add him to this dynamic WR corps but instead I'm going to get a great value on DL with..
14. TB-Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina
It's tempting to go for the speedster but Jeudy is used to carrying the load as a primary option.
15. DEN-Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
Don't pick yet @MoveTheSticks
It's Howie Roseman and I have a trade proposal for you. How about swapping 16 and 21 for my 3rd (85) and 4th (127)?
That math works on the trade chart. I don't love my options here for the Falcons. I'll do the trade. Eagles are on the clock at 16.
16. PHI-Henry Ruggs, WR, Bama
I love that pick for the Eagles. Good trade. You're up again with Dallas at 17.
Mike Nolan comes over and implements a 3-4 defense. Cowboys could use a dynamic athlete opposite Lawrence. I might've found the guy
17. DAL-K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU, Edge
The Dolphins are in a tough spot here. Desperate for OL help but I don't see great value with what's currently available. I think this player is a perfect fit in their scheme-
18. MIA-AJ Epenesa, DE, Iowa (This is coach's excited look...trust me)
The Raiders keep collecting culture changers to the locker room. Let's add another one to the mix...
19. LVR- Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
The Jags already landed one stud defender with 9th pick (Derrick Brown). Let's add another one here-
20. JAX-Patrick Queen, LB LSU
Ok. The Falcons are now on the clock after their trade with PHI. This trade worked out well for both sides. The Falcons have some intriguing options on DL but they need to add some juice/talent to secondary.
21. ATL-CJ Henderson, CB Florida
Bills are up next. Happy Birthday, @JoshAllenQB!
22. BUF-Justin Jefferson, WR LSU
Great pick. Big time player with polished game
It's always hard to predict what the Pats will do. BB loves versatility and playmakers w/high football IQs.
23. NE-Zack Baun, Wisconsin, LB
Love Baun's versatility! Great pick. Ok, Saints have some interesting WR options here. However, can you have too many good DL? Answer-Nope.
24. NO-Ross Blacklock, DT TCU
Lots of buzz around Blacklock. Saints have crushed it on draft day the past few years..
Vikings have an open board with some many FA departures and salary cap cuts, particularly in the secondary.
25. MIN: Travon Diggs, CB, Alabama
The Dolphins have can't leave the first rd without addressing OL. This is a good spot for a very talented player who needs a little time to develop. Big upside.
26. MIA- Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Ugh. I thought Jackson would be a perfect pick for the 'Hawks. We still need to address the trenches but we will focus on the defense and dip into the EDGE rusher market. Length and athleticism are coveted.
27. SEA- Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State
The Ravens have a bunch of big time offensive players on the board but they need more pass rush. This player can move around the line and plays with incredible effort.
28. BAL-Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
Davidson definitely plus like a Raven. Physical. Tough. Great effort. Perfect pick for BAL.
If Conklin walks, Titans need an OT with starting potential. Might be a surprise name but I'm gonna throw it out there..
29. TEN: Ezra Cleveland, Boise State, OT
So...Many...Offensive...Tackles.
30. GB- Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Now, that I have the correct order. SF needs secondary help..
31. SF: AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson
Terrell is a tall, easy mover. Good fit in SF. Ok, Bucky stole my thunder. This pick (my 16th overall player) would make the NFL's most explosive offense even better.
32. KC D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
