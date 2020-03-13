Jeremiah, Brooks conduct social-media mock draft

After a stop at Oregon's pro day on Thursday, NFL Network analysts and former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) and Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) decided to join forces for a fun exercise looking toward the 2020 NFL Draft (April 23-25 in Las Vegas). The gurus took to Twitter on Friday to hold a two-man mock for Round 1, going back and forth to split up making the picks.

Brooks started the proceedings as you might expect -- he projected LSU QB Joe Burrow to the Bengals at No. 1 overall. The real intrigue started at No. 3, with the two gurus working out a trade. Here's a look at the results of their social-media mock for picks 1-32:

Hey @BuckyBrooks, up for a live twitter mock draft? I'll give you the first pick. â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 13, 2020

Buck-I'll give you 6, 37 and next year's 2 for 3rd pick. Deal?#MTSMock â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 13, 2020

Done! Chargers send 6,37 & 112 this year + 2021 2nd rd pick for 3rd overall pick.



3) LAC- Tua Tagovailoa QB, Alabama#MTSMock â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 13, 2020

I've been screaming from the mountain tops about the Cardinals addressing OL in 1st round. Well, let's hope they add some help in FA, allowing them to take this dude...



8. AZ-CeeDee Lamb WR, Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/K9fjqiD33N â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 13, 2020

Outstanding value for the Jags! Tough call here for the Browns. Okudah is best available player but the OT position must be addressed.



10. CLE- Jedrick Wills, OT Alabama#MTSMock â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 13, 2020

Ahhhh...I see what you did there. No way they pass on quality OT for WR. I think you are right on. However, that leaves this dude for the Raiders--



12. OAK-Jeffrey Okudah, CB Ohio State#MTSMock #MayockStopCheckingTwitterDuringCombine pic.twitter.com/BKGPhdXUd7 â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 13, 2020

There are so many WRs available in this draft that I can wait a little bit before pulling the trigger. I'm worried about my LT flirting with retirement. I need some insurance for the future



13. IND-Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia#MTSMock â Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 13, 2020

The OT's are flying off the board! I'd be very tempted to take Ruggs and add him to this dynamic WR corps but instead I'm going to get a great value on DL with..



14. TB-Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina#MTSMock pic.twitter.com/QczH6voHrH â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 13, 2020

It's tempting to go for the speedster but Jeudy is used to carrying the load as a primary option.



15. DEN-Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama #MTSMock â Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 13, 2020

It's Howie Roseman and I have a trade proposal for you. How about swapping 16 and 21 for my 3rd (85) and 4th (127)? â Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 13, 2020

That math works on the trade chart. I don't love my options here for the Falcons. I'll do the trade. Eagles are on the clock at 16. #MTSMock https://t.co/FUKMaCwDe4 â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 13, 2020

16. PHI-Henry Ruggs, WR, Bama â Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 13, 2020

Mike Nolan comes over and implements a 3-4 defense. Cowboys could use a dynamic athlete opposite Lawrence. I mightâve found the guy



17. DAL-KâLavon Chaisson, LSU, Edge â Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 13, 2020

The Dolphins are in a tough spot here. Desperate for OL help but I don't see great value with what's currently available. I think this player is a perfect fit in their scheme-



18. MIA-AJ Epenesa, DE, Iowa#MTSMock (This is coach's excited look...trust me) pic.twitter.com/OBPzdA0oi9 â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 13, 2020

The Raiders keep collecting culture changers to the locker room. Let's add another one to the mix...



19. LVR- Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma #MTSMock â Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 13, 2020

The Jags already landed one stud defender with 9th pick (Derrick Brown). Let's add another one here-



20. JAX-Patrick Queen, LB LSU â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 13, 2020

Ok. The Falcons are now on the clock after their trade with PHI. This trade worked out well for both sides. The Falcons have some intriguing options on DL but they need to add some juice/talent to secondary.



21. ATL-CJ Henderson, CB Florida#MTSMock â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 13, 2020

Itâs always hard to predict what the Pats will do. BB loves versatility and playmakers w/high football IQs.



23. NE-Zack Baun, Wisconsin, LB â Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 13, 2020

Love Baun's versatility! Great pick. Ok, Saints have some interesting WR options here. However, can you have too many good DL? Answer-Nope.



24. NO-Ross Blacklock, DT TCU â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 13, 2020

Vikings have an open board with some many FA departures and salary cap cuts, particularly in the secondary.



25. MIN: Travon Diggs, CB, Alabama â Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 13, 2020

The Dolphins have can't leave the first rd without addressing OL. This is a good spot for a very talented player who needs a little time to develop. Big upside.



26. MIA- Austin Jackson, OT, USC#MTSMock â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 13, 2020

Ugh. I thought Jackson would be a perfect pick for the âHawks. We still need to address the trenches but we will focus on the defense and dip into the EDGE rusher market. Length and athleticism are coveted.



27. SEA- Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State #MTSMock â Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 13, 2020

The Ravens have a bunch of big time offensive players on the board but they need more pass rush. This player can move around the line and plays with incredible effort.



28. BAL-Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn#MTSMock â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 13, 2020

If Conklin walks, Titans need an OT with starting potential. Might be a surprise name but Iâm gonna throw it out there..



29. TEN: Ezra Cleveland, Boise State, OT â Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 13, 2020

Now, that I have the correct order. SF needs secondary help..



31. SF: AJ Terrell, CB, Clemson â Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) March 13, 2020

Terrell is a tall, easy mover. Good fit in SF. Ok, Bucky stole my thunder. This pick (my 16th overall player) would make the NFL's most explosive offense even better.



32. KC D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia#MTSMock pic.twitter.com/1VAcUMUIgb â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 13, 2020

OK, that's a wrap on 1st round #MTSMock. Hope you guys had some fun following along. What do you think about doing 2nd round tomorrow? We appreciate you so much! Have a great weekend! DJ â Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 13, 2020