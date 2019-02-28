10 Big-Name Free Agency Landing Spots

The NFL's free agency signing period - transfer deadline day in reverse, if you will - begins with the opening of the new league year on Wednesday March 18.

This promises to be one of the most memorable free agency signing periods in NFL history with so many big names up for grabs. And the headlines will start to be written from Monday March 16 when teams can negotiate with players who are out of contract and able to walk away from their existing club.

Of course, some big-name players won't make it to free agency next week. Some will sign extensions with their existing teams or have the franchise tag applied to them. Teams can use the franchise tag to keep hold of one major player each offseason and pay them a one-year deal worth the average of the top five players at their position or 120 percent of the player's previous salary - whichever is greater.

So some free agents such as Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones are not on my list. The reason? I don't see them getting away from their current teams.

But here are 10 big-name stars who could be on the move. And for each one, I offer a potential landing spot that would generate plenty of media buzz next week.

Tom Brady, Quarterback - New England Patriots... to the San Francisco 49ers

For the first time in his glittering career, six-time Super Bowl-winning GOAT Tom Brady is a free agent. Will he return to New England or should we prepare ourselves for the jarring sight of seeing the future Hall of Fame quarterback in another uniform? Brady has been linked with Tampa Bay, Oakland and Tennessee but there is also growing buzz around the San Francisco 49ers. While it may seem ridiculous at first glance, the Niners should ask themselves this question... Would we have won the Super Bowl with Brady at the helm instead of Jimmy Garoppolo? I think the answer is a resounding yes.

Philip Rivers, Quarterback - Los Angeles Chargers... to the Indianapolis Colts

Like Brady, Rivers is on his way to the Hall of Fame but not before he makes one more stop (providing he plays in 2020 and doesn't opt for a TV commentary job). The Los Angeles Chargers have moved on from their star man, who struggled during the 2019 season. At this stage of his career, Rivers needs to be well protected and in the right situation. Where will that be? My money is on the Indianapolis Colts because they have a very strong line and can be a playoff contender with the right quarterback situation.

Melvin Gordon, Running Back - Los Angeles Chargers... to the Detroit Lions

The 26-year-old Pro Bowler called the Chargers' bluff last season but failed to land the big-money contract he was targeting. And with the Chargers now investing in Austin Ekeler, Gordon could be on the move. I think teams like Miami, Philadelphia and Houston would have an interest but my best guess is that he becomes a Detroit Lion. The Lions do have Kerryon Johnson in the backfield but they have failed to get consistent health and production from that position and need more balance in their attack.

Amari Cooper, Wide Receiver - Dallas Cowboys... to the Denver Broncos

The Cowboys have three massive stars who are out of contract in Prescott, Cooper and All-Pro cornerback Byron Jones. They cannot pay them all and if Cooper does hit the open market, I would expect the Denver Broncos to have a serious interest in teaming him with emerging receiver Courtland Sutton. The Broncos liked what they saw in rookie quarterback Drew Lock at the back end of 2019 and will now move to get him some big-time passing game weapons who have youth on their side. It feels like Cooper has been around forever but he only turns 26 in June.

Emmanuel Sanders, Wide Receiver - San Francisco 49ers... to the New England Patriots

The two-time Pro Bowler who should have been on the receiving of the winning touchdown pass in Super Bowl 54 may not get re-signed by San Francisco and faces the prospect of joining a third team in five months. New England made a free agency run at Sanders seven years ago and could see him as the kind of proven commodity needed to rebuild their passing game. Sanders is smart, tough and versatile - and just the kind of player Bill Belichick loves.

Austin Hooper, Tight End - Atlanta Falcons... to the Green Bay Packers

Hooper has been selected to the last two Pro Bowls and could be about to re-set the tight end market, if reports this offseason turn out to be true. Jimmy Graham led the way with a per-year average of $10 million but he has recently been released by Green Bay. Ironically, it could be Hooper who fills Graham's shoes at the Packers and there is no doubt Aaron Rodgers needs more help. Carolina, Dallas, New England and Washington will also take a long look at Hooper.

Jack Conklin, Tackle - Tennessee Titans... to the Miami Dolphins

While real-life dolphins swim in the sea, Brian Flores' men are currently swimming in cash. Miami has $90 million to spend - most in the NFL - and can rebuild several key areas of their team. The priority will be in the trenches where Miami allowed an NFL-high 239 quarterback pressures and Conklin would bring proven performance to the right tackle spot. A cheaper alternative might be New England guard Joe Thuney and also expect the Dolphins to be in the mix for many of the elite defensive linemen.

Jadeveon Clowney, Defensive End - Seattle Seahawks... to the Indianapolis Colts

Even though he only recorded three sacks with the Seahawks in 2019, Clowney is the kind of disruptive defensive lineman who is tough to contain when playing at full strength. Injuries have been an issue but I think he breaks the bank next week. The Colts - led by general manager Chris Ballard - are sensible enough to look beyond the stats and realise that Clowney messes up a lot of offensive plays. I think the Colts will push hard to make this a priority signing and they do have more than $86 million to spend.

Yannick Ngakoue, Defensive End - Jacksonville Jaguars... to the Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville's Pro Bowl defender only turns 25 at the end of March yet he already has 37 1/2 sacks in his NFL career. The Jags are pursuing a tag and trade deal with Ngakoue, who has made it clear he wants no part of Jacksonville's future. Buffalo appear set to make a definitive run at a Super Bowl and could be willing to invest and upgrade a weak pass rush. But the market for Ngakoue will be strong with Miami, Philadelphia and the Las Vegas Raiders all capable of entering the fray and stealing him away from Buffalo.

Byron Jones, Cornerback - Dallas Cowboys... to the Philadelphia Eagles

As I mentioned earlier, the Cowboys are going to struggle to keep all of their big-name performers and Jones is the most likely to get out of town. Jones has mouth-watering talent but could be one of those classic 'gets overpaid in free agency' players. The 27-year-old has just two interceptions in five seasons and none in the last two years, but that won't deter the Philadelphia Eagles, whose corners ranked 29th in the NFL in coverage in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. Also keep an eye on the Denver Broncos here.