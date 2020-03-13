Juan Thornhill (ACL) expects to be ready for camp

Juan Thornhill had himself an impressive rookie season.

And obviously, his Kansas City Chiefs had a phenomenal campaign, as well, concluding with a win in the biggest of big games to become the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Unfortunately for Thornhill, he could only watch as the Chiefs rallied past the 49ers for the franchise's second Super Bowl after he tore his ACL in Week 17.

"It definitely hurt me a lot," Thornhill said via The Kansas City Star's Sam McDowell. "I definitely wanted to be out there, especially as a rookie. That's anyone's dream -- to play in the Super Bowl. But at the same time, I was really happy that my team got there and that we won the Super Bowl."

While it's not the Super Bowl, Thornhill has good news to offer as he's on track to be back with the Chiefs during training camp.

"It's going pretty good. Finally got my full range of motion," Thornhill said of his ACL recovery. "They say I should be ready for camp. That's always good news."

A second-round selection taken 63rd overall, Thornhill started all 16 games in the regular season for the AFC West titlists. Along the way, he garnered 58 tackles, three interceptions and five passes defended.

The excellent first impression concluded with a pop, though.

"Once it happened, I felt the pop, and I pretty much knew it immediately," said of the injury suffered against the Chargers.

Now it's time to look forward to a comeback, though.

Thornhill's a Super Bowl champion even if he would have obviously rather been on the field and he's driven to return to the field and to aid the Chiefs in a repeat bid -- this time hoping for a different ending for himself.

"It's always special when you're a Super Bowl champion, so I can't complain about that," Thornhill said. "But at the same time, I'm super hungry to get back out there. I want to get back to a Super Bowl and actually be able to play in that game. It's a dream of mine that I've always had as a kid."