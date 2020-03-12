Bills OL Quinton Spain inks 3-year, $15M extension

Quinton Spain is staying in Buffalo.

The guard signed a three-year deal with the Bills worth $15 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Spain came to Buffalo after beginning his career in Tennessee, where he started 48 of 50 games in which he appeared. Spain was a solid guard, not playing at an All-Pro level but not a liability, yet Tennessee decided to let him walk in free agency after upgrading when it signed Rodger Saffold in 2019.

Spain found his way to western New York, signing a one-year deal and thriving in his first season with the Bills, starting all 16 games. Spain allowed just five hits on quarterback Josh Allen and didn't surrender a single sack in 2019, per Pro Football Focus, giving up 29 total pressures on 633 pass drops.

Retaining Spain will help Allen continue on his steady climb toward becoming Buffalo's franchise quarterback. As a quarterback who tends to run more often than the average signal-caller, he'll have to cut down on hits taken, but he can rest easily knowing Spain won't be responsible for much of the contact.