Roundup: Titans set to release RB Dion Lewis

The Tennessee Titans have a big question to answer at running back, but it won't include Dion Lewis.

Tennessee is releasing Lewis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Lewis arrived in Tennessee fresh off his best season of his NFL career, having broken 1,000 all-purpose yards and scoring nine times in his final year with the Patriots. He was signed to pair with Derrick Henry in becoming one half of a versatile and potentially explosive backfield. But Henry's rise to NFL rushing champion -- an ascension that truly began in the second half of the 2018 season -- forced Lewis into the shadows and he was essentially a nonfactor in 2019, appearing in all 16 games but recording less than 400 all-purpose yards and just one total touchdown.

Such a low production total is not worth $5.16 million in cap space, leading the Titans to cut Lewis and save over $4 million in space to add to their projected total of $50 million (per Over The Cap). With Henry up for a new contract, that's valuable financial breathing room to work with as Tennessee attempts to retain the rushing king and figure out how to keep quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

At 29 years old, it'll be interesting to see what type of market Lewis has. He hasn't made a significant contribution in over a year, but his usage rate was also low, meaning he might still have some quality tread on his tires.

» Former Chargers linebacker Kyle Emanuel, who abruptly retired at 27 years old despite fielding quality free-agent offers a year ago, is interested in playing again and can sign immediately, Rapoport reported.