Roundup: Titans release Cam Wake, Dion Lewis

The Tennessee Titans have a big question to answer at running back, but it won't include Dion Lewis.

Tennessee is releasing Lewis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

The Titans announced Lewis' release along with the parting of ways with defensive end Cam Wake.

Wake is a five-time Pro Bowl selections, but played just one season in Tennessee.

The 38-year-old spent 10 seasons with the Dolphins before coming over to the Titans last offseason. However, he played in just nine games for the Titans with no starts, tallying 2.5 sacks before he was put on injured reserve.

Coming off an injury and considering his age, Wake's future is a difficult one to predict, though NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, per Wake's agent, that the pass rusher still wants to play. However, the Titans future will be one in which it saves $5.58 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, by cutting Wake.

Lewis arrived in Tennessee fresh off his best season of his NFL career, having broken 1,000 all-purpose yards and scoring nine times in his final year with the Patriots. He was signed to pair with Derrick Henry in becoming one half of a versatile and potentially explosive backfield. But Henry's rise to NFL rushing champion -- an ascension that truly began in the second half of the 2018 season -- forced Lewis into the shadows and he was essentially a nonfactor in 2019, appearing in all 16 games but recording less than 400 all-purpose yards and just one total touchdown.

Such a low production total is not worth $5.16 million in cap space, leading the Titans to cut Lewis and save over $4 million in space to add to their projected total of $50 million (per Over The Cap). With Henry up for a new contract, that's valuable financial breathing room to work with as Tennessee attempts to retain the rushing king and figure out how to keep quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

At 29 years old, it'll be interesting to see what type of market Lewis has. He hasn't made a significant contribution in over a year, but his usage rate was also low, meaning he might still have some quality tread on his tires.

The Titans announced more news on Thursday with the signing of defensive back Chris Milton to a one-year contract. A special teams contributor, Milton was signed by the Titans off waivers from the Colts last year.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Wednesday:

» Former Chargers linebacker Kyle Emanuel, who abruptly retired at 27 years old despite fielding quality free-agent offers a year ago, is interested in playing again and can sign immediately, Rapoport reported.

» The Buffalo Bills have restructured the contract of tight end Tyler Kroft, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero via an informed source. Pelissero added that Kroft is now due $4 million in 2020, of which $3.4M is fully guaranteed, and the last year of his contract was deleted. The deal will afford Kroft to play on a "prove-it" season before hitting the free agency market in 2021.

» The Houston Texans announced that they have tendered a qualifying offer to inside linebacker Dylan Cole. Since joining Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Cole has had his season cut short short by injury during both the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. Prior to tearing his ACL in Week 12 this past season, Cole contributed 16 tackles and one pass defensed.

» The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday that they have tendered exclusive rights free agents Isaiah Ford, a wide receiver, Trent Harris, a linebacker, and defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

» The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that they have tendered exclusive rights free agent punter Cameron Johnston.

» The Cincinnati Bengals signed cornerback Tony Brown to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.