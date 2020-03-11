Texans sign return man DeAndre Carter to extension

Houston's return man is returning to the team in 2020.

The Texans signed DeAndre Carter to an extension on Wednesday, less than a week before he was set to be an exclusive rights free agent.

Carter, 26, has been with Houston since Nov. 2018, when the Texans claimed him off waivers from the Eagles. In two seasons with Houston, Carter has logged over 609 snaps, recorded 31 catches for 357 receiving yards and returned 38 punts and 23 kicks.

He was the only Texans player to log either a kick or punt return in 2019. Now, Carter can figure to do the same again next season.