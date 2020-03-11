Patriots hiring ex-Browns exec Eliot Wolf as consultant

The New England Patriots added another member to their front office.

The Pats are hiring former Browns assistant GM Eliot Wolf as a consultant, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Sports Illustrated first reported the news.

Wolf most recently aided the Seahawks in preparation for the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.

The son of former Packers GM Ron Wolf, Eliot spent two seasons with Cleveland. Upon the latest overhaul of the front office, the Browns and Wolf agreed to mutually part ways in January. At the time, Cleveland attempted to convince him to stay under new GM Andrew Berry, but in the end, Wolf decided to depart.

Wolf previously worked for 14 seasons in the Green Bay front office in various roles. He was interviewed for the Packers' GM job in 2018, which went to Brian Gutekunst.

Heading to New England under Bill Belichick, Wolf adds another rising talent evaluator to the Patriots' front office ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 37-year-old Wolf could be a GM candidate during next year's hiring cycle.