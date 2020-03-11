Dolphins releasing former Pro Bowl S Reshad Jones

The Dolphins are projected to have as much cap space than anyone this offseason. They'll have a bit more after parting ways with their longest-tenured player.

Miami announced it is cutting former Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones.

ESPN first reported the news.

"We want to thank Reshad for everything he has done for the Miami Dolphins," Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said in a team-issued tweet. "I have known Reshad since spending time with him at Georgia and have been impressed with everything he's been able to accomplish. We wish him the best moving forward."

A replenishing of the secondary figures to be one of the Dolphins' primary focuses in free agency, and they'll have the means to do it. Releasing the two-time Pro Bowler will free up about $5.4 million for a team that already has $88.1 million available, per Over The Cap.

Jones, who has remained productive when healthy, will have his suitors. He tallied five interceptions and three touchdowns between 2017-18, making his second Pro Bowl in the former season. But his large salary coupled with an injury-riddled 2019 campaign -- he ended the season on injured reserve after appearing in just four games -- made him a prime cut candidate for the rebuilding Dolphins.

The 32-year-old still had two years left on a deal that made him one of the highest-paid safeties in the league three years ago.

Miami selected Jones out of Georgia in the 2010 draft. He soon outproduced his fifth-round selection, becoming a full-time starter by his second season. He has 21 interceptions and 41 tackles for loss in his 10-year career.