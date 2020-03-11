Ravens to induct Marshal Yanda into Ring of Honor

Marshal Yanda hung up his playing spikes. In turn, the Baltimore Ravens will hang his name at M&T Bank Stadium.

During Yanda's retirement press conference Wednesday general manager Eric DeCosta announced that the eight-time Pro Bowler would be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor. A date was not announced.

Yanda, 35, spent his entire 13-year NFL career with the Ravens, earning two first-team All-Pro honors and five second-team selections.

A sure-fire Hall of Famer, the guard was a road-grading force for Baltimore for years. He said Wednesday he never wanted to play for any other franchise.

"I always wanted to be here. To spend my whole career here," he said.

Yanda noted he's already dropped 40 pounds since the season ended as he prepares for the next phase of his life.

He'll go into the Ravens Ring of Honor, and a HOF gold jacket should come down the line, but Yanda isn't worried about campaigning to make the Hall.

"I'm a humble guy, I don't like talking about myself," he said. "If Canton happens, great. I'm not expecting anything."

Yanda will become the 21st member of the Ring of Honor with Haloti Ngata already set to be inducted in 2020.